Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $1,799,300.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HCA opened at $176.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

