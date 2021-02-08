Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $963,364.16 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy R. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

