Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

NYSE VSTO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 71.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

