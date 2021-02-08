Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.17.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $616.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.49.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 224,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.