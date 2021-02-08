BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

