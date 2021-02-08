Jefferies Financial Group Increases Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $40.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Danaos
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.
See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.