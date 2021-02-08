Jefferies Financial Group Increases Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $40.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

