Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for ConocoPhillips in the Eagle Ford shale, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips acquired Concho Resources in an all-stock deal, following which the combined entity is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum. Also, ConocoPhillips’ balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry. Notably, it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results due to increased output in Canada. However, low oil prices, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting its bottom line. Also, its rising exploration costs are affecting the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance”

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of COP opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

