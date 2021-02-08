Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 568,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,703 shares of company stock worth $26,661,224 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

