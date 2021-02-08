Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 588 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Donaldson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

DCI stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

