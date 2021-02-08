Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $155.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.