Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $746.62 million, a P/E ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

