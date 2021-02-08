Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Luminex worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

