National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NHC opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

