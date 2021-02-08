Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of Postal Realty Trust worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

