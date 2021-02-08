JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS opened at $63.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.