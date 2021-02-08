Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynex Capital worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $18.45 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

