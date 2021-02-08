Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.