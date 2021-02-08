Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.