Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $29.29 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

