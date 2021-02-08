CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Financial Review

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 11.44% 14.92% 2.85% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CMS Energy and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36 Xcel Energy 1 9 2 0 2.08

CMS Energy presently has a consensus target price of $65.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $68.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given CMS Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CMS Energy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CMS Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CMS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMS Energy and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $6.85 billion 2.40 $680.00 million $2.49 23.07 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.89 $1.37 billion $2.64 24.03

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy. CMS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats CMS Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its transmission and distribution system comprises 213 miles of transmission overhead lines; 205 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 66,917 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,314 miles of underground distribution lines; substations; and a battery facility. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,426 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,729 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,335 megawatts. The EnterBank segment operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

