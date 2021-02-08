Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €62.00 by Berenberg Bank

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.14 ($66.05).

Shares of COK opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Monday. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 55.88.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

