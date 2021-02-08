Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

