Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.91.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.49.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.