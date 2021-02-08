Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $108,721. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after buying an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,420 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MannKind by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

