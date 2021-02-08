Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) vs. i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Head to Head Contrast

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Discovery and i-CABLE Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 2 10 7 0 2.26 i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $32.10, suggesting a potential downside of 24.77%. Given Discovery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Discovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery 13.36% 20.76% 7.06% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Discovery has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery and i-CABLE Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery $11.14 billion 1.88 $2.07 billion $3.69 11.56 i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.39 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Summary

Discovery beats i-CABLE Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

