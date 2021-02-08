Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.74. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.