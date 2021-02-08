Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 33,455 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

