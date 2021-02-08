The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells $52,626,944.80 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $129.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

