Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $7,167,881.11 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.12 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

