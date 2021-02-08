New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $395,000 Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

