New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $177,000 Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

DXPE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

