New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $86,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

