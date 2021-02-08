New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $40,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $64.74.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.