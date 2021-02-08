Strs Ohio Has $884,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 60.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

BHF stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

