Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.03.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.