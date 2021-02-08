Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitae were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

