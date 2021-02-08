Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Caleres worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 63.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.93 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

