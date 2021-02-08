Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.18.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.