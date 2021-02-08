Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

