4,834 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $7,271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of NJUL opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

