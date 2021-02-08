Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,121 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 94,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

