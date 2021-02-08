Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,389 Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

