Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

