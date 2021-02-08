13,517 Shares in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 72,877 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 470,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $14.82 on Monday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

