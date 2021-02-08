Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLY opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Fly Leasing Limited has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

