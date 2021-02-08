Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $620.45 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after purchasing an additional 79,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

