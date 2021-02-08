Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

