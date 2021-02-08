Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Truist

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by Truist from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Shares of MTCH opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,700,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

