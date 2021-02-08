Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.77.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $310.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.23. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

