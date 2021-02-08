Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 77.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $40,470,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

